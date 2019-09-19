Japan July all industry activity index +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by METI - 19 September 2019





Prior -0.8%; revised to -0.7%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.







A notable improvement after the dip seen in June and that should provide some comfort in terms of the economic conditions for Q3. The Japanese economy is continuing to trudge along for the time being but I reckon it's only a matter of time before it starts to turn a bit more ugly considering how global trends are developing.



