Japan July consumer confidence 37.5 vs 37.4 prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 2 August 2021

Japan
The positive news is that consumer morale is still holding up in Japan but just take note that the survey was conducted on 15th July, so it comes before all the worries (at least the more concerning ones) about the surge in virus cases as well as the state of emergency measures were enacted in other prefectures outside of Tokyo.

The latter in particular should dampen the mood in August.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose