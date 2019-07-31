Japan July consumer confidence index 37.8 vs 38.4 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 31 July 2019





Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading continues to highlight weakening sentiment towards the Japanese economy, falling to its lowest level since April 2014.





The index here measures the households' confidence on the economy, a minor indicator of financial confidence in some ways. The trend definitely doesn't lend credence that the government should be looking for a sales tax increase in October but they will still go through with that regardless.





