Japan July final industrial production +1.3% vs +1.3% m/m prelim

Latest data released by METI - 13 September 2019





Industrial production +0.7% vs +0.7% y/y prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here . The figures are in-line with initial estimates so there isn't anything new to gather from the above.





The rebound in industrial activity in July is a welcome bonus for the Japanese economy after a bit of a struggle in Q2. That said, overall economic conditions in the country remain more tepid amid global trade tensions and a weakening global manufacturing sector.



