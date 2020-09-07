Japan July preliminary leading indicator index 86.9 vs 84.4 prior

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 7 September 2020





Prior 84.4

Coincident index 76.2

Prior 76.6

Slight delay in the release by the source. The good news is that economic conditions are continuing to show a modest rebound in the Japanese economy but it remains to be seen how well this can hold up in the latter stages of the year.







The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.