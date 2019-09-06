Japan July preliminary leading indicator index 93.6 vs 93.2 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 6 September 2019





Prior 93.3; revised to 93.6

Coincident index 99.8 vs 100.7 expected

Prior 100.4; revised to 99.5

Slight delay in the release by the source. The readings above continue to highlight significant weakness in the Japanese economy to start Q3 as sluggish conditions continue to prevail ahead of the proposed sales tax hike in October.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.





The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





