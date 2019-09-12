Japan July tertiary industry index +0.1% vs -0.3% m/m expected

Latest data released by METI - 12 September 2019





Slight delay in the release by the source. The statistic basically measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month.





A mild rebound in services activity to start Q3 but with trade still suffering, it is pointing to subdued economic conditions overall for Japan. A minor data point. USD/JPY stays buoyed just above the 108.00 handle of upbeat US-China trade headlines earlier.



