Latest data released by METI - 16 August 2021

Industrial production +23.0% vs +22.6% y/y prelim









Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here . A slight uptick to the initial estimates as it shows a modest improvement in Japanese factory output for June, though activity in the July and August months may be impacted by the worsening virus situation and state of emergency measures.