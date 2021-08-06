Japan June preliminary leading indicator index 104.1 vs 104.2 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 6 August 2021





Prior 102.6

Coincident index 94.0 vs 94.0 expected

Prior 92.1

A slightly better reading relative to May but this is a bit of a lagging indicator as current conditions are largely impacted by the worsening virus situation in Japan.





The coincident index assessment is still labelled as "improving" in this report.







The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.