Japan June preliminary leading indicator index 85.0 vs 84.9 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 7 August 2020





Prior 78.4

Coincident index 76.4 vs 77.2 expected

Prior 73.4

A modest improvement in leading indicators in the month of June but amid the resurgence of the virus across the country in July, that may dampen any prospects of a sustained and continued recovery in the Japanese economy.





And even so, the rebound so far has been rather tepid as seen above.







The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.