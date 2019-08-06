Japan June preliminary leading indicator index 93.3 vs 93.5 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 6 August 2019





Prior 94.9

Coincident index 100.4 vs 100.4 expected

Prior 103.4

Slight delay in the release by the source. The headline reading sees the index fall to its weakest level since February 2010 and continues to suggest weakening economic conditions in Japan. That said, the data pertains to Q2 but given the trend it should persist into 2H 2019.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





