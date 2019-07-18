Japan June trade balance recap - exports fell for the 7th consecutive month

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The data is here, yeah the drop in exports took top billing, but the decline imports was even uglier:

Japan's exports down for a seventh straight month
Reverberations from the trade wars continue:
  • slowdown in global growth
  • uncertainty over any improvement in trade tensions despite the US-China détente
  • Japan's restrictions on exports to South Korea the latest negative 
  • On the plus side is an expected bilateral deal between the US and Japan  - its described as being limited to autos and agriculture though 

japan drop in exports decline imports

ForexLive
