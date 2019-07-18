Japan June trade balance recap - exports fell for the 7th consecutive month
The data is here, yeah the drop in exports took top billing, but the decline imports was even uglier:
Japan's exports down for a seventh straight month
Reverberations from the trade wars continue:
- slowdown in global growth
- uncertainty over any improvement in trade tensions despite the US-China détente
- Japan's restrictions on exports to South Korea the latest negative
- On the plus side is an expected bilateral deal between the US and Japan - its described as being limited to autos and agriculture though