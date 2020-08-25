Japan keen to join Five Eyes intelligence alliance

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Which would take it to 'Six Eyes' - the FT with the report on Japanese Defence Minister Kono indicating his desire.

Kone couches this in concern over China's growing military activity.

Link to the FT is here if you'd like more 

--- 

Five Eyes is US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand 

