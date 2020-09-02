Japan LDP confirms leadership vote for 14 September at 0500 GMT

The vote to replace Abe as prime minister will take place on 14 September





The three notable candidates for the election are arguably:





1. Yoshihide Suga (chief Cabinet secretary)

2. Fumio Kishida (LDP policy chief)

3. Shigeru Ishiba (former defence minister)





Suga will represent more of a continuation from Abe's current mix of policies, with Kishida yesterday expressing something in between as he argued for more longer-term changes to Abenomics and Japanese fiscal policy in general.





Meanwhile, Ishiba is the wildcard as he is the strongest critic of Abe and has made mention before that the yen exchange rate being low and negative rates aren't key pillars to drive the economy forward; so that may prompt changes at the BOJ.