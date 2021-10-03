Japan LDP big gun says Japan will compile a large extra budget immediately after the election
Weekend comments from Akira Amari, who is the newly installed secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
Speaking on public broadcaster NHK's political debate programme.
- "What must be tackled at first is vaccinations."
- "We have responded with various measures by tapping emergency budget reserves. Now that the reserves are drying up, we will compile a considerably large extra budget immediately after the election."
Japan's election is due on or before 28 November 2021.
Last week the ruling LDP voted for a new leader after Suga stepped down:
The parliamentary formality of electing the new leader as PM will happen today, October 4. The new Cabinet will also be formally selected today.
