Japan LDP big gun says Japan will compile a large extra budget immediately after the election

Weekend comments from Akira Amari, who is the newly installed secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)

"What must be tackled at first is vaccinations."

"We have responded with various measures by tapping emergency budget reserves. Now that the reserves are drying up, we will compile a considerably large extra budget immediately after the election."

Japan's election is due on or before 28 November 2021.





Last week the ruling LDP voted for a new leader after Suga stepped down:

The parliamentary formality of electing the new leader as PM will happen today, October 4. The new Cabinet will also be formally selected today.







Akira Amari, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party:



Speaking on public broadcaster NHK's political debate programme.