Japan LDP lawmaker Sekō officially confirms Abe's resignation as prime minister

Hiroshige Sekō says that Abe has told LDP lawmakers that he is stepping down

The next prime minister will be decided by LDP election

Says it is important that Abe's successor continues with the current path





It is pretty much confirmed after all the reports earlier, but this just makes it official. It is truly the end of an era for Japan as Abe has been the longest-serving prime minister in the country's history, after having taken up the post back in 2006.