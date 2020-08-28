Japan LDP lawmaker Sekō officially confirms Abe's resignation as prime minister

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Hiroshige Sekō says that Abe has told LDP lawmakers that he is stepping down

  • The next prime minister will be decided by LDP election
  • Says it is important that Abe's successor continues with the current path
It is pretty much confirmed after all the reports earlier, but this just makes it official. It is truly the end of an era for Japan as Abe has been the longest-serving prime minister in the country's history, after having taken up the post back in 2006.
