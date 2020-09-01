Japan LDP leadership election to take on slimmed-down version
Still no firm date has been decided, according to the party's general council
The slimmed-down version will see only party lawmakers vote in the leadership ballot with rank and file members not eligible for a vote. The decision was made as members feared a full-scale vote, which could take up to two months, would place a burden on Abe.
The LDP said that they did not discuss a date for the election in today's session though, so it remains to be seen when we will get more clarity on the political situation.
As for the election itself, Suga seems to be Abe 2.0 and will be the safe bet in terms of policy continuity. Meanwhile, Ishiba is the wildcard as he is a strong Abe critic and doesn't feel that negative rates or a weaker yen is necessary for the economy to progress.