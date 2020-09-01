Japan LDP leadership election to take on slimmed-down version

Still no firm date has been decided, according to the party's general council





The slimmed-down version will see only party lawmakers vote in the leadership ballot with rank and file members not eligible for a vote. The decision was made as members feared a full-scale vote, which could take up to two months, would place a burden on Abe.





The LDP said that they did not discuss a date for the election in today's session though, so it remains to be seen when we will get more clarity on the political situation.



