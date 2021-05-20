Japan M4.1 earthquake off the coast near Chiba Prefecture (encompasses part of Tokyo)
On the Japanese scale registers 3 (out of 7).
Depth 10km
ADDing in - a M4.3 quake also reported just north, in Tochigi Prefecture
- 4 on the Japanese scale
Chiba:
The helpful people on Twitter and other social media inform me after posts like this that anything under 6 in Japan is not of much concern. I, on the other hand, am hiding under my desk just thinking about any quake. Japanese people are obviously made of sterner stuff. :-D