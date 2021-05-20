Japan M4.1 earthquake off the coast near Chiba Prefecture (encompasses part of Tokyo)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

On the Japanese scale registers 3 (out of 7).

Depth 10km 

ADDing in - a M4.3 quake also reported just north, in Tochigi Prefecture
  • 4 on the Japanese scale

Chiba: 
On the Japanese scale registers 3 (out of 7).
The helpful people on Twitter and other social media inform me after posts like this that anything under 6 in Japan is not of much concern. I, on the other hand, am hiding under my desk just thinking about any quake. Japanese people are obviously made of sterner stuff. :-D

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose