Japan maintains overall economic assessment for the month of January
This follows the downgrade seen back in December
However, the Japanese government did downgrade its view of business investment - the first time in eight months. For the overall assessment, they view that "the economy is recovering at a moderate pace, while weakness, mainly among manufacturers, is increasing".
The December assessment can be found here.
Much like before, as much as lawmakers and policymakers may talk up the economy, the constant downgrades in the economic outlook are less suggestive of any major optimistic take on the Japanese economy at this point in time.