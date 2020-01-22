Japan maintains overall economic assessment for the month of January

This follows the downgrade seen back in December









Much like before, as much as lawmakers and policymakers may talk up the economy, the constant downgrades in the economic outlook are less suggestive of any major optimistic take on the Japanese economy at this point in time.

However, the Japanese government did downgrade its view of business investment - the first time in eight months. For the overall assessment, they view that "the economy is recovering at a moderate pace, while weakness, mainly among manufacturers, is increasing".