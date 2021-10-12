Japan manufacturer sentiment has hit a 6-month low (Reuters Tankan for October)
The Reuters Tankan monthly poll is intended to track the quarterly Bank of Japan tankan survey.
Sentiment index for manufacturers 6 in October
- from 18 in September
- its lowest since April
Service index rose to -1
- from -2 prior
Comments from some of the respondents express familiar themes, in brief:
- business hasn’t returned to what it was before the coronavirus, the worst of the pandemic is over and conditions are on a recovery trend
- raw material prices are surging, it’s not being reflected in sales prices as consumers’ deflationary mindset remains strong
- Demand for semiconductor-related products is strong but we’re being impacted by production cuts at car companies and firms making factory machinery
--
Poll of 503 big and mid-sized companies
- conducted from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8
- 267 responded