Japan manufacturer sentiment has hit a 6-month low (Reuters Tankan for October)

The Reuters Tankan monthly poll is intended to track the quarterly Bank of Japan tankan survey.

Sentiment index for manufacturers 6 in October
  • from 18 in September
  • its lowest since April
Service index rose to -1 
  • from -2 prior
Comments from some of the respondents express familiar themes, in brief:
  • business hasn’t returned to what it was before the coronavirus, the worst of the pandemic is over and conditions are on a recovery trend
  • raw material prices are surging, it’s not being reflected in sales prices as consumers’ deflationary mindset remains strong
  • Demand for semiconductor-related products is strong but we’re being impacted by production cuts at car companies and firms making factory machinery
--
Poll of 503 big and mid-sized companies 
  • conducted from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8
  • 267 responded

