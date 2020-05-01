Japan - Manufacturing PMI (final) for April: 41.9 (preliminary 43.7, prior 44.8)

Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for April is at its lowest in 11 years

  • preliminary 43.7, prior 44.8
  • declines in product orders and output accelerated
  • output and new orders contracted at the fastest pace since early 2009
  • employment conditions down for a second month, rate of decline accelerating to the fastest in more than a decade
Markit comments:
  • "Japan's manufacturing downturn deepened in April as international supply chain paralysis intensified and global demand sank further"
  • "Factory shutdowns and below-capacity operations overseas are having a cascading effect on Japanese goods producers, who in turn are cutting or completely suspending production due to closures at their clients and suppliers."

