Japan March exports surge +16.1% y/y (vs. expected +11.4% and -4.1% in February)
Japan trade balance for March Y 663.7bn, a solid beat thanks to the great export performance
expected Y 493.2bn, prior Y 215.9bn
Trade balance adjusted Y 297.8bn
expected Y 212.9bn, prior Y -38.7bn
Exports a bigly +16.1% y/y
expected 11.4% y/y, prior -4.5%
and +4.3% m/m s.a.
Imports +5.7% y/y, also a solid beat and indicative of a further increase in conumption
expected 4.7% y/y, prior 11.8%
- to the US +4.9% y/y
- to Asia +22.4% y/y
Do take these with at least grain of salt, part of the explanation for these results will be the base effect of comparison to March of 2020 and the initial pandemic hit.