Japan March final industrial production +1.7% vs +2.2% m/m prelim

Latest data released by METI - 19 May 2021

  • Industrial production +3.4% vs +4.0% y/y prelim
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here. A bit of a softer revision but the monthly improvement is at least a positive.

