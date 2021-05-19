Japan March final industrial production +1.7% vs +2.2% m/m prelim

Subscription Confirmed!
BOJ Gov Kuroda says Japan's economy remains under pressure
India may rethink its ban on crypto - to look at how to use cryptos as a digital asset
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4255 (vs. yesterday at 6.4357)
Why the Fed sees all inflation data as noise and won't act on it
BOE's Bailey: We're 'nowhere near' any talk of whether to use negative rates