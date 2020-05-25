Japan March final leading indicator index 84.7 vs 83.8 prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 25 May 2020





Coincident index 90.2 vs 90.5 prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here . A mild revision higher but the headline reading remains the weakest since June 2009.





Economic conditions in April should reflect a worse drop, so there's that to consider.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





