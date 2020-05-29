Japan May consumer confidence index 24.0 vs 21.1 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 29 May 2020





Prior 21.6

Consumer sentiment has improved slightly from the plunge in April but is still at rather depressed levels. The index here measures the households' confidence on the economy.





The challenge for most governments now will be how to spur back consumer confidence so that they can get spending/consumption levels to rebound strongly following the lockdown and restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.



