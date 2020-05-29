Japan May consumer confidence index 24.0 vs 21.1 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 29 May 2020

Japan
  • Prior 21.6
Consumer sentiment has improved slightly from the plunge in April but is still at rather depressed levels. The index here measures the households' confidence on the economy.

The challenge for most governments now will be how to spur back consumer confidence so that they can get spending/consumption levels to rebound strongly following the lockdown and restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose