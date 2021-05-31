Japan May consumer confidence index 34.1 vs 33.0 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 31 May 2021


The reading is slightly better than estimated but it is weaker relative to April as overall economic conditions remain tempered by the virus situation and state of emergency measures across the country.
