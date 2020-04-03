Japan may declare state of emergency at 'any day' now - senior LDP official

The Nikkei reports on the matter









The official also adds that Japan has not been using its full capacity to test up to 9,000 persons a day because Japanese law requires anyone found to be positive to be hospitalised i.e. they are not testing because of limited medical capacity to cope.











Citing a senior LDP official, the report says that Japan is expected to declare a state of emergency at 'any day' now in response to the virus outbreak in the country, but restrictions on individuals will not be compulsory due to the constitution.