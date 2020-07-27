Japan May final leading indicator index 78.4 vs 79.3 prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 27 July 2020





Coincident index 73.4 vs 74.6 prelim





This just reaffirms shallow signs of improvement seen in the economy during May. Conditions in June are likely to be better but still remain subdued but amid a resurgence in virus cases, that could lead economic sentiment to be more tepid in the months to come. Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





