Japan May final leading indicator index 94.9 vs 95.2 prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 24 July 2019





Coincident index 103.4 vs 103.2 prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. Preliminary figures can be found here . The slight revision lower to the headline reaffirms the drop to its weakest level since December 2012 and won't make for much positive sentiment surrounding the Japanese economy in Q2.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





