Japan may remove the coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Weekend report ion the Nikkei that the emergency declaration is set to be lifted on Monday in:

  • Tokyo
  • Kanagawa
  • Saitama
  • Hokkaido
Yasutoshi Nishimura is minister in charge of the coronavirus response, sais that a decision would be made on Monday after a thorough expert assessment.

