Japan May Tankan report: Both manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes rise

Via Reuters monthly Tankan report. The manufacturing i ndex hits its highest since December 2018.

Manufacturers' sentiment index +21 vs April +13 Service sector index +2 in May (first positive reading since the early months of 2020) vs -3 in April Outlooks ... manufacturers' business confidence was seen unchanged at 21 in August

service-sector firms was forecast to rise to 13

Comments via the report: Comments via the report:

manufacturers benefited from stronger overseas demand, a sign that the export-driven economic recovery remained intact

improvement in confidence was somewhat patchy, with firms saying they were feeling the drag from the coronavirus pandemic

---

The background to this survey is that m uch of Japan, including Tokyo and Osaka, are under a state of emergency until the end of the month (at least).

---

Reuters monthly Tankan seeks to fill in the gap left by the quarterly BOJ survey of the same name.

poll conducted May 6-17

survey of 482 large- and mid-sized companies, in which 236 firms responded

Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumber optimists.



