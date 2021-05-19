Japan May Tankan report: Both manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes rise

Via Reuters monthly Tankan report. The manufacturing i ndex hits its highest since December 2018. 

Manufacturers' sentiment index +21 

  • vs April +13

Service sector index +2 in May (first positive reading since the early months of 2020)

  • vs -3 in April

Outlooks ... 
  • manufacturers' business confidence was seen unchanged at 21 in August
  • service-sector firms was forecast to rise to 13

Comments via the report:
  • manufacturers benefited from stronger overseas demand, a sign that the export-driven economic recovery remained intact
  • improvement in confidence was somewhat patchy, with firms saying they were feeling the drag from the coronavirus pandemic
---
The background to this survey is that m uch of Japan, including Tokyo and Osaka, are under a state of emergency until the end of the month (at least). 
---
Reuters monthly Tankan seeks to fill in the gap left by the quarterly BOJ survey of the same name. 
  • poll conducted May 6-17
  • survey of 482 large- and mid-sized companies, in which 236 firms responded
  • Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumber optimists. 


