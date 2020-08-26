Japan media on a "shroud of uncertainty has been cast over Abe's political future"
Mainichi acknowledge Abe holds the record for the longest uninterrupted tenure as Japan's prime minister
Say its a milestone
- comes after years of consolidating power by winning election after election and appointing allies to key government positions.
However:
- a shroud of uncertainty has been cast over Abe's political future
- criticism over his response to the novel coronavirus pandemic
- questions about his health
- Abe went to Keio University Hospital on Monday for follow-up tests following a visit a week prior. Speaking to reporters later in the day, the prime minister said he was ready to get to work while taking "every precaution" to guard his health.
- With few details being released, the visit stoked speculation that Abe was unwell after a magazine reported he had coughed up blood in July.
---
As a heads up, Abe will hold a press conference this coming Friday. It'll be his first since June 18. He is expected to address his health issues, amongst much else of course.
In happier times: