Japan media on a "shroud of uncertainty has been cast over Abe's political future"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Mainichi acknowledge Abe holds the record for the longest uninterrupted tenure as Japan's prime minister

Say its a milestone 
  • comes after years of consolidating power by winning election after election and appointing allies to key government positions.
However:
  • a shroud of uncertainty has been cast over Abe's political future
  • criticism over his response to the novel coronavirus pandemic
  • questions about his health
  • Abe went to Keio University Hospital on Monday for follow-up tests following a visit a week prior. Speaking to reporters later in the day, the prime minister said he was ready to get to work while taking "every precaution" to guard his health.
  • With few details being released, the visit stoked speculation that Abe was unwell after a magazine reported he had coughed up blood in July.
---
As a heads up, Abe will hold a press conference this coming Friday. It'll be his first since June 18. He is expected to address his health issues, amongst much else of course. 

In happier times:
