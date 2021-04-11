Japan media reports Governor of Osaka may ask for a state of emergency declaration

O n April 5 Japan's government designated Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures as areas needing stricter measures to contain outbreaks.

Noe Osaka's governor has warned that he may need to ask the central government to declare a state of emergency if current measures to quell the coronavirus outbreak are deemed insufficient.





Osaka is seeing a steep rise in the number of infections than numbers in capital Tokyo.

daily figures in Osaka have topped those of Tokyo for 12 consecutive days

A quasi-state of emergency applies to Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa prefectures from Monday.





Via Japan Times