Japan media sees less likelihood of an early election as PM Suga's support slides

The Nikkie says Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is increasingly unlikely to call for an early election, expecting to run close to the October 21 deadline for the election.

Suga's party, the Liberal Democratic Party is expected to vote on its next leader in September ahead of the election:

September 29 we should get the result of any leadership tussle

There was an election (for mayor) in Yokohama over the weekend, the LDP candidate lost. Suga's home district covers parts of Yokohama.





Link to the Nikkei for much more of the politics if that's your bag (may be gated).











