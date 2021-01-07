Japan MOF, FSA and BOJ officials to meet at 0730 GMT to discuss markets

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Japanese authorities are meeting up to discuss on markets later today

I reckon this is largely to take stock on how the breakout in Treasury yields is playing out, with the yen keeping weaker but not as much as expected considering that the dollar itself is still mostly struggling for traction to start the new year.

However, they will also have to evaluate their response to the virus situation in Japan as things appear to be getting worse by the day.
