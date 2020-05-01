Japan Motegi says will send antiviral Avigan to 43 nations for trials

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan's Foreign Minister on the drug Japan is hopeful will work as a vaccine. Says each country will get enough for 20-100 people (for trials).

Will begin to send the drug after Golden Week 


See here for global coronavirus case data
