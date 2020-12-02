Japan November consumer confidence index 33.7 vs 33.0 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 2 December 2020









That's some good news for the Japanese economy at least. The index here measures the households' confidence on the economy. A minor indicator of financial confidence.

Slight delay in the release by the source. Consumer morale actually improved going into November and that reaffirms that the virus resurgence isn't really impacting household behaviour all too much going into the year-end.