Japan November economy watchers survey current conditions 39.4 vs 39.7 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 9 December 2019





Prior 36.7

Outlook 45.7 vs 44.6 expected

Prior 43.7

ForexLive Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.







A minor rebound is seen after the October headline reading dipped to its weakest level since May 2011. Overall, it's an indication that Japanese economic conditions remain suspect as we look towards the new year with downside risks still looming large.



