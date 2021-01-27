Japan November final leading indicator index 96.4 vs 96.6 prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 27 January 2021





Coincident index 89.0 vs 89.1 prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. Little change to the initial estimate but this is a bit of a lagging indicator as it reflects Q4 2020 activity, which is before all the state of emergency measures were introduced to curb the virus spread this year.







The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





