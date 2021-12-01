Japan November manufacturing PMI (Jibun) 54.5 (vs. October's53.2)
Manufacturing PMI from Japan, final for November
- preliminary 53.5
- prior 53.2
At 54.5 that's the highest in 4 years for this.
more to come
IHS Markit:
- "The Japanese manufacturing sector continued to see an improvement in operating conditions midway through the fourth quarter of 2021, as November PMI data pointed to the quickest improvement in the health of the sector since January 2018. The pace of expansion quickened as firms recorded stronger growth in both output and new orders.
- "That said, anecdotal evidence indicated supply chain disruption continued to hinder activity within the sector. Firms recorded a sustained and marked deterioration in lead times in November. Moreover, material shortages and logistical disruptions contributed to a rapid rise in average cost burdens, as input prices rose at the fastest pace since August 2008.
- "Beyond the immediate future, Japanese manufacturers remained confident that output would rise over the coming 12 months. Firms were hopeful that an end to the COVID-19 pandemic would accelerate the launch and mass production of new products, amid a broad-based boost to demand in both domestic and international markets. This is in line with the IHS Markit forecast of a 5.3% rise in industrial production in 2022."