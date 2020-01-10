Japan November preliminary leading indicator index 90.9 vs 90.9 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 10 January 2020





Prior 91.6

Coincident index 95.1 vs 95.2 expected

Prior 95.3

Slight delay in the release by the source. Another decline in the leading indicator sees the reading fall to its lowest level since November 2009. The hope for Japanese lawmakers is that the economic stimulus will boost sentiment down the road, but we'll see.







The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





