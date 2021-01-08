Japan November preliminary leading indicator index 96.6 vs 96.6 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 8 January 2021





Prior 94.3

Coincident index 89.1 vs 89.4 expected

Prior 89.4 Slight delay in the release by the source. A slight increase in the leading index reflects some mild improvement in Japanese economic activity in November, though the virus situation has worsened considerably since then.







As such, the data here is rather a lagging one which isn't really too helpful.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

