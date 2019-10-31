Japan October consumer confidence index 36.2 vs 35.3 expected
Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 31 October 2019
- Prior 35.6
Slight delay in the release by the source. A bit-part recovery in economic confidence among consumers but it hardly means much after the sharp drop since the start of last year. Let's see if sentiment can keep up in the coming months or if this is just a brief reprieve.
The index here measures the households' confidence on the economy. A minor indicator of financial confidence.