Japan October economy watchers survey current conditions 54.5 vs 50.5 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 10 November 2020





Prior 49.3

Outlook 49.1 vs 49.8 expected

Prior 48.3





The headline reading is the highest since January 2014 and continues to reflect growing optimism in the Japanese economy towards the year-end.





It remains to be seen if the pace of recovery can be sustained going into next year although lawmakers are preparing more fiscal support measures to ensure that is the case.





Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.