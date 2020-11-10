Japan October economy watchers survey current conditions 54.5 vs 50.5 expected
Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 10 November 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.
- Prior 49.3
- Outlook 49.1 vs 49.8 expected
- Prior 48.3
The headline reading is the highest since January 2014 and continues to reflect growing optimism in the Japanese economy towards the year-end.
It remains to be seen if the pace of recovery can be sustained going into next year although lawmakers are preparing more fiscal support measures to ensure that is the case.