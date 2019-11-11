Japan October economy watchers survey current conditions 36.7 vs 40.6 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 11 November 2019





Prior 46.7

Outlook 43.7 vs 41.9 expected

Prior 36.9

Slight delay in the release by the source. The headline readings lumps to its weakest level since May 2011 and that isn't a sign of confidence to say the least.





I reckon the October sales tax hike may have in part affected sentiment but we'll see how the economy performs in Q4 overall before jumping to any sudden conclusions.





The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.





