Japan October final manufacturing PMI 48.7 (flash was 48.0, prior 47.7)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is the 18th straight month in contraction 

If there is a bright spot amidst the contractions its 'export orders' grew for the first time in 24 months.


