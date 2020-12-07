Japan October preliminary leading indicator index 93.8 vs 93.3 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 7 December 2020





Prior 92.5; revised to 93.3

Coincident index 89.7 vs 85.8 expected

Prior 81.1; revised to 94.8





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.



Slight delay in the release by the source. A slight improvement in overall economic conditions to start Q4 and that keeps with the gradual recovery narrative in Japan, despite concerns surrounding the resurgence of the virus.