Japan October preliminary machine tool orders -5.9% vs -15.0% y/y prior
Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association
- Prior -15.0%
The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers. The good news is that factory orders are starting to pick up in a significant manner after the slump from the virus crisis, but it comes against the backdrop of a relatively subdued 2019 so overall levels are still not quite as convincing.