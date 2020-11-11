Japan October preliminary machine tool orders -5.9% vs -15.0% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association


  • Prior -15.0%
The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers. The good news is that factory orders are starting to pick up in a significant manner after the slump from the virus crisis, but it comes against the backdrop of a relatively subdued 2019 so overall levels are still not quite as convincing.

