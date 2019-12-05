Japan officially announces its ¥26 trillion economic stimulus package
It is arguably the worst kept secret of the week
- Package includes ¥13.2 trillion of fiscal measures
- Package includes actual spending of ¥9.4 trillion
- Package includes central government spending of ¥7.6 trillion
- Extra budget to cover ¥4.3 trillion worth of stimulus measures
All the details are basically spot on and in-line with reports that we had earlier in the day. I shared my thoughts on how this may affect the yen earlier in this post here.