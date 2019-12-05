Japan officially announces its ¥26 trillion economic stimulus package

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

It is arguably the worst kept secret of the week

  • Package includes ¥13.2 trillion of fiscal measures
  • Package includes actual spending of ¥9.4 trillion
  • Package includes central government spending of ¥7.6 trillion
  • Extra budget to cover ¥4.3 trillion worth of stimulus measures
ForexLive
All the details are basically spot on and in-line with reports that we had earlier in the day. I shared my thoughts on how this may affect the yen earlier in this post here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose