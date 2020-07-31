Japan: Okinawa to declare state of emergency amid rise in coronavirus cases

The island/prefecture of Okinawa is reportedly set to announce a return of state of emergency measures

This is being reported by Fuji News Network and the thing to take note of here is that other prefectures may follow suit considering that the federal government is still insisting that the situation does not call for such an announcement.





That said, the two big ones to watch are Tokyo and Osaka as they account for a significant chunk of the Japanese economy. So, as long as the two prefectures remain open for business, it isn't much of an economic hit to the country just yet.



